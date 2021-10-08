Trevor Zegras Wins Bob Johnson Award For 2020-21 Season

Trevor Zegras (Bedford, N.Y.) has been named the recipient of the 2021 Bob Johnson Award, presented by Nike, USA Hockey announced today. The annual award, named for legendary coach Bob Johnson, recognizes excellence in international hockey competition for a specific season of play.

Zegras helped the U.S. to the gold medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, while also being named tournament MVP. He led all players in the tournament with 18 points, becoming the first American to outright lead the tournament since Derek Stepan accomplished the feat in 2010. Zegras was also tops in the tournament with 11 assists and second in goals with seven.