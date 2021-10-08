Trevor Zegras Wins Bob Johnson Award For 2020-21 Season

Trevor Zegras (Bedford, N.Y.) has been named the recipient of the 2021 Bob Johnson Award, presented by Nike, USA Hockey announced today. The annual award, named for legendary coach Bob Johnson, recognizes excellence in international hockey competition for a specific season of play.
Zegras helped the U.S. to the gold medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, while also being named tournament MVP. He led all players in the tournament with 18 points, becoming the first American to outright lead the tournament since Derek Stepan accomplished the feat in 2010. Zegras was also tops in the tournament with 11 assists and second in goals with seven.
The forward wrote his name in the U.S. record books countless times after the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship. He ranks second for most assists in a single tournament (11), second for most points in a single tournament (18) and tied for third for most goals in a single tournament (7). He is also tied for first in both career assists (20) and career points (27). Zegras was the fifth American to be named tournament MVP.
Zegras currently plays for the Anaheim Ducks, the same team that drafted him in the first round, ninth overall at the 2019 NHL Draft. Prior to Anaheim, Zegras played at Boston University after two seasons with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. Zegras played his youth hockey for the Mid Fairfield Rangers.