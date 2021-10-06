All Eyes Fall Upon Hockey-Crazed City of El Paso, Texas

Over the weekend of Oct. 3, the Coyotes and Dallas Stars traveled to El Paso as part of the NHL’s preseason schedule. It was the culmination of a week that included a public showing of the Stanley Cup, Learn to Play session, public skates, and the NHL game, which the Stars won 6-3. The contest was played in front of over 1,000 enthusiastic fans at the El Paso County Events Center, home of the North American Hockey League’s Rhinos.

“It was a really fun event,” said Tyler Deloach, the Rhinos’ director of operations. “It was packed, people were super excited.”

Other events were held during the week leading up to the game. The Rhinos visited a local food bank to help with donations. The next day, a Stanley Cup presentation featured NHL alumni and mascots from the Coyotes and Stars. Over the weekend, the teams made stops at a child crisis center, a children’s hospital, and the Boys & Girls Club.

A public skate was held with both teams the morning of the game.

“The best part was we were able to give back to the community,” Deloach said. “It wasn’t just about the Rhinos, it wasn’t just about hockey. It was about making sure our community felt a positive impact.”

With a population that is over 80 percent Hispanic, El Paso has seen steady growth in its hockey community throughout the years. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Rhinos collaborated with the Dallas Stars for a Learn to Play Mexico session, allowing kids from across the border to participate in a clinic.