Cosmo Clarke Learning While Leading Rocky Mountain District

Cosmo Clarke’s jurisdiction features deserts, where arid air is reliable until it gives way to momentary but mighty rainfall.

So of course his tenure as USA Hockey’s Rocky Mountain District coach-in-chief began with a departure from normalcy that needs no introduction. After months of preparation, he assumed the position in March 2020, the month Zoom indefinitely replaced Zamboni as the most uttered Z-word around his sport.

The once cut-and-dry game plan for fostering coaches from Texas to Idaho needed a split-second overhaul. Hundreds of live clinics yielded to video and phone conferences, no small adaptation for Clarke and his counterparts.

“A lot of our instructors enjoy the face-to-face interaction,” he said. “That’s our sport.”

The abrupt adjustment was one thing for, say, Jack Witt, whose reign as the Michigan District coach-in-chief surpassed the 20-year mark two months before the pandemic. It was another for someone still studying the job’s intricacies.

“He’s coming in brand new, he’s had to learn on the fly, he’s had to step up to the plate and his learning curve has probably been steeper than others,” Mark Tabrum, USA Hockey’s coaching education program director, said of Clarke.