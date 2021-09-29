Minnesota Special Hockey Players Skating With NHLers Is About More Than Hockey

When Justin Evilsizer was in middle school, he always walked with his head down, not interacting with anybody.

The special needs Minnesota student wasn’t comfortable enough to embrace his peers and surroundings. However, thanks to hockey, Justin has a new sense of confidence and chin-up approach to the halls.

“It helped him grow and get exponentially more outgoing and more confident in himself,” said Brian Evilsizer, Justin’s father. “He’s grown exponentially by being in Minnesota Special Hockey.”

Justin, now 25 of Plymouth, has played with Minnesota Special Hockey for about a decade with three different teams.

Minnesota Special Hockey is a stand-up ice hockey program for people of all ages with developmental disabilities. The organization’s goal is to be the place for any athlete that wants to play hockey in Minnesota, according to Susie MacMillan, a founding board member.

“We can fill the need for anybody that wants to play that isn’t able to play somewhere else,” MacMillan said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota Special Hockey included 287 athletes on 15 different teams and last year that number was still more than 200 with teams in Moorhead, Alexandria, Duluth, St. Cloud and all over the Twin Cities metro area, according to MacMillan. From ages 5 to 55 with A, B and C levels of skating, Minnesota Special Hockey promotes these players to play the game that they love and also play competitively, MacMillan said.