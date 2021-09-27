All Are Included At “We Are All Kings” Camp

In the middle of a hockey drill and inspired by the background music, a 6-year-old skater suddenly decided to teach Daryl Evans, a Los Angeles Kings legend within the city’s hocky community, the Macarena.

“There’s no doubt that the kids love to have fun on the ice,” said Evans, the longtime Los Angeles Kings radio host and former Kings player. “We put some music on the ice. The kids, really, they just love that. And that’s where the Macarena came up.”

The occasion was the inaugural “We Are All Kings Camp” Aug. 2-6 at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, California. The camp, focused on diversity and inclusion, was designed to welcome new families to the game, and featured on- and off-ice sessions.

“It was a free, weeklong camp,” said Courtney Ports, Kings director of community and hockey development. “For us as an organization, it was important to really make an effort to diversify the game of hockey, not only for the Kings, but as a whole.”

Evans, Derek Armstrong, another former King, and Blake Bolden, a two-time IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship gold medalist and the first Black American to play in the National Women’s Hockey League, offered on-ice instruction to the 35 youngsters, including 20 boys and 15 girls, who attended the camp.

“A lot of them have never played hockey before,” said Bolden. “We are out on the ice to give them a good time, have a lot of fun, and work on them learning their edges, all the while loving the game of ice hockey.”

Ports recalled watching as one young player eyed a player card that Kings prospect Akil Thomas had just signed for him.

“I could just see in his face [that he was thinking], ‘You know what? That could be me one day,’” Ports said. “That resonated with me the most, I think, from the entire camp.”