Álvaro "Al" Montoya Hard at Work Growing Hockey In Hispanic Communities

“I spent the last two years talking to NHL teams, whether it was owners or presidents,” Montoya said. “The Dallas Stars were at the top of that list when I started this.”

What made the Stars the right team for him and this venture?

“They didn't want to just check a box, to have another Hispanic in the office,” said Montoya. “They want to make real change and it starts with the [team] president, Brad Alberts, and ownership and the GM here, Jim Nill, knowing that it's time — it's time to make this game better. And how do you make this game better? How do you strengthen it? It's by diversifying, by bringing in different perspectives.”

Montoya knows the obstacles Hispanics and other minorities face. Montoya understands that hockey needs to be made attractive to people who look like him. That includes going to major soccer events like the Super Clasico match at the Cotton Bowl in Stars gear and putting hockey sticks in the hands of those who might have never gotten the chance before and shoot pucks.

“They loved it,” Montoya said of the reaction at the Sept. 5 event, which he said included fans from California, Chicago and Mexico.