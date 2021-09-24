Mancini Named Assistant Executive Director at USA Hockey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Bob Mancini, with more than 35 years of experience, including since 2009 as a regional manager for USA Hockey’s American Development Model, has been promoted to assistant executive director of hockey development it was announced today.

“We’re really excited to have Bob leading our hockey development efforts moving forward,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “His diverse experience – from grassroots hockey to the NHL -- will be extremely beneficial as we continue to advance and grow our game.”

“There’s no greater joy for me than seeing the smiling faces of girls and boys on the ice and their parents looking down proudly from the stands,” said Mancini. “To be engaged in helping continue to advance the hockey experience for families all across the country is really exciting. I look forward to working with our volunteers across the country, our staff and also partnering with constituent groups as together we continue to build on the great work that has been done by those who have come before us.”