For Chris Brown, Embracing Chaos Was One Takeaway from Coaching Symposium

“You really get what you need out of your players if you are really focused on creating those game-like scenarios, where it would be in small areas or even just a third of the ice or something like that. You don’t necessarily need to be sitting there doing X’s and O’s — those are things you can do off the ice.”

Brown is looking forward to implementing more compete factor — as he referred to it — in his teams’ practices. He isn’t reinventing the wheel when it comes to his practice plans, he’s just tweaking them.

“I have sheets and sheets of practice plans that I’ve put together, either as a head coach for one team or a couple years ago I was the age-specific coordinator for 10U hockey phys ed. It’s anywhere from 35 to 50 kids I was coaching and I’ve put together these ADM-style practice plans,” Brown said. “What I’ve been doing is going back through those and seeing how can I add some more of these things on there that are increasing the compete factor and another big thing to me is like, increasing the level of communication with the kids.”

Brown has always told his players they need to talk on the ice. One day he realized that unless talking amongst players happens during on-ice practice, it’s not to be expected to happen during a game.

“I do things as simple as, okay, if they pass the puck to the coach and get the puck back, I’ll do something as simple as you have to call for the pass before you get back,” Brown said. “Of course, they won’t and then I won’t give them the pass. They’re looking at me like, ‘I’m here. Give me the puck.’ And they have this blank look on their face like, is he going to pass it? I’m like, ‘No, I’m not going to pass it. Not until you call for the puck.’”

“It’s taking the drills that we currently have and adding some conflict to it, adding some chaos to it. Those were really some of the buzzwords that were being spoken throughout the weekend. Chaos is really what the game is really like, so let’s add that chaos into your practice plans.”