Future Caps Learn to Play a Model for Growth

There’s nothing like a Stanley Cup to generate buzz within a community, particularly among kids. When the Washington Capitals won it in 2018, they immediately saw growth throughout their youth hockey program.

Caps Youth Hockey covers a 75-mile radius that includes D.C., Maryland and Virginia. The three-state market has over 40 rinks and 50 sheets of ice.

But there’s another reason youth hockey is thriving in the D.C. area: the Future Caps Learn to Play program, presented by World Wide Technology. Since its inception at the start of the 2016-17 season, the Future Caps have introduced 6,200 kids to hockey.

“We are a very small market compared to Boston and Minnesota,” explained Jessie Thompson, the club’s manager of youth hockey development who runs day-to-day operations for Learn to Play. “We’re really proud that we’ve been able to introduce that number to the sport.”

This season, Future Caps is being hosted at 15 different rinks, with plans to add more in the near future. One of them is in Annapolis, home of the Navy youth program. An original partner since the beginning of Learn to Play, the program consistently ranks at or near the top in registration. Out of the 300 kids and 17 teams ranging from 6U to 18U, nearly 75 percent have come from Learn to Play.