Ralph Herda Proves it’s Never Too Late to Try Hockey

Ralph Herda was just one goal shy of scoring his first career hat trick.

His teammates were adamant about him reaching that milestone. In his 60s at the time, Herda was long overdue.

“It was the third period and we stuck him out there just to try to get another goal,” Herda’s longtime teammate Jim Shortreed recalled. “Sure enough, he scored the third goal. I just remember, I have never ever seen anybody smile so big as when he got that third goal. Skating back to the bench, you could tell it just made his week, potentially his month.”

That smile said it all. Herda’s passion for hockey was shining through.

Herda didn’t start playing the sport until he turned 55. For years, Herda and his friend, Randy Jones, watched their two sons play youth hockey in Edina, Minnesota. Herda didn’t know much about the fast-paced sport, but it piqued his interest.

“We just had so much time in rinks and it seemed like so much fun,” Herda said. “After [our sons] got done, I sort of talked to Randy and said, ‘You know what, let’s sign up for an adult hockey league. Let’s try this. Let’s do it.’”