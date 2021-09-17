Anchorage Adult Hockey Program Gaining Steam Post Pandemic

When the coronavirus pandemic first started making its way into Alaska in March 2020, John Stenehjem found himself away from home in Seattle.

The general manager of the Royal Ice Center & O’Malley Sports Center in Anchorage happened to be at a local hockey rink in Washington state that was completely shut down.

“What I keyed on there was the importance of communication,” Stenehjem said. “Folks just knew the buildings were closed down, they knew the leagues were shut down, but they didn’t have any clue if they were getting a refund. Nobody could predict how long some of these closures were going to be. So, it was important when I started doing things here with this building that we made sure that we communicated with our user group.”

Direct and frequent communication with hockey players at the Royal Ice Center & O’Malley Sports Center was a major reason why Stenehjem and his staff succeeded during the most difficult months of the pandemic. All the skaters who wanted to play knew exactly what was going on with local guidelines with the rink, all because of Stenehjem’s hands-on approach.

“I think it’s important to at least reach out on a weekly or bi-weekly basis and let them know what you know,” Stenehjem said. “For me, it stopped a lot of them from calling thinking I had some sort of secret connection with the municipal authorities and when shutdowns were coming. It’s like, ‘Here’s what I know. I don’t know any more than the rest of you, folks.’”

Stenehjem’s best method in keeping the players in the know was by sending email blasts to team captains. Any change made at the local level that was going to affect the Royal Ice Center & O’Malley Sports Center was conveyed to the hockey-hungry players.

“Last season, it was touch-and-go at times,” Stenehjem said. “With the pandemic concerns and then, of course, the mandates that were coming out by local authorities really put a pinch on the ability to try and play the game of hockey for a while.

“That being said, we’re off to a very promising start for this season. We were kind of able to hold our own for the most part through the COVID period.”

Adults roll with the punches

The Royal Ice Center & O’Malley Sports Center runs the largest league for adults in all of Alaska.

The Royal Adult Hockey League (RAHL) — which started in 2000 — consists of over 1,500 players, all passionate about the sport. The regular house league has six men’s and coed divisions and one women-only division.