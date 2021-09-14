Frequently Asked Questions About New Rules For 2021-22 Season

Will the offside rule make our games longer?

This is a topic of conversation for many coaches, officials and parents. While games early in the season may see an uptick in additional whistles, research has shown that once player adaptation has occurred, the change adds only two additional whistles to the game while increasing the number of quality hockey decisions. It’s important those playing defense learn how to gather the puck, look up and find either an outlet pass or a way to possess the puck for their team up ice. Additionally, the emphasis on forwards finding creative solutions in the neutral zone while not dumping the puck with a teammate who is offside will be an added benefit for our players.

Why is there a whistle when a penalty killer ices the puck?

This is another instance of Youth and Girls hockey rules being created to develop better hockey players, and to create a game that is more fun and competitive for players. Instead of changing the playing rules to allow the penalized team a counterbalancing action, this rule keeps the normal 5v5 rules in play during a penalty. This rule change keeps normal competitive situations, such as working to creatively possess the puck to center ice prior to dumping the puck or advancing into the offensive zone. Players can still send the puck down the ice, however, this rule change encourages players to do so with greater intent and incentivizes players to think through difficult situations while down a player instead of thinking the only option is to throw the puck down the ice. They will have to think through solutions such as finding an open teammate, clearing the puck partially down the ice or even possessing the puck to center ice before dumping it into the opponent’s end. This will also provide a proper advantage to the power play, which has earned the offensive advantage by forcing a penalty.