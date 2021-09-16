2021-22 Goaltending Coach Developer Courses Now Available

For coaches that have already earned their Bronze certification, USA Hockey will now be offering one Silver-level course this season. Silver certification builds upon the basic information learned at the Bronze-level and takes a deeper dive into mental and off-ice training for goaltenders, depth management, game awareness, season planning and more.

The Silver course will comprise of three virtual courses on Wed., October 20, Wed., November 17 and Wed., December 15, on Zoom, followed by an in-person event on Fri., January, 7, in Las Vegas, Nevada. While attending in Las Vegas, the coaches will hit the ice to apply what was learned in the virtual classroom, as well as have an opportunity to attend a Golden Knights game and meet Las Vegas goalie coaching staff and goaltenders. In order to be eligible to attend the Silver clinic, coaches must have their Level 2 coaching certification as well as their Bronze certification. USA Hockey membership must also be up-to-date for this season.