2021-22 Goaltending Coach Developer Courses Now Available

The Goaltending Coach Developer Courses for the 2021-22 season have been announced, offering Bronze-level courses throughout the year, in addition to one Silver-level course.
The Bronze-level course, offered both virtually and in-person, is the first step in the Goaltending Coach Developer education program. The Bronze-level gives all coaches, no matter their background or experience, a great understanding of the fundamentals of the position along with the best practices for drill design and game management. In order to be eligible to take the Bronze-level course, coaches must have at minimum their Level 1 coaching certification, as well as their 2021-22 USA Hockey membership.
For coaches that have already earned their Bronze certification, USA Hockey will now be offering one Silver-level course this season. Silver certification builds upon the basic information learned at the Bronze-level and takes a deeper dive into mental and off-ice training for goaltenders, depth management, game awareness, season planning and more.
The Silver course will comprise of three virtual courses on Wed., October 20, Wed., November 17 and Wed., December 15, on Zoom, followed by an in-person event on Fri., January, 7, in Las Vegas, Nevada. While attending in Las Vegas, the coaches will hit the ice to apply what was learned in the virtual classroom, as well as have an opportunity to attend a Golden Knights game and meet Las Vegas goalie coaching staff and goaltenders. In order to be eligible to attend the Silver clinic, coaches must have their Level 2 coaching certification as well as their Bronze certification. USA Hockey membership must also be up-to-date for this season.
Goaltender courses will no longer be applied as a level up for the general Coaching Education Program track. However, these courses will be applied toward continuing education units for Level 4 coaches. The Bronze clinic completion is worth two continuing education units, while the Silver clinic will be worth three units. Attendees of the Silver clinic must attend all three virtual classes and the in-person Vegas clinic. All goaltending courses taken prior to Level 4 certification will be applied on your coaching record at a later date.