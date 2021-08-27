American Officials Get Second Shot at Women’s World Championship

“The No. 1 motivator for me is my daughter,” Vichorek said. “She’s watching me, she sees me putting in the work every day and I want her to know and to see first-hand that you can make your goals and your dreams a reality. Second, is because I love hockey and I love officiating. The final motivator is because officiating hockey has opened so many doors for me, both personally and professionally.”

Strong became involved in officiating after she stopped playing hockey in college. After her first national championship event in 2011, she was hooked.

“I started taking training seriously and looked for opportunities to get better and continue to skate higher level hockey,” Strong said. “I was very oblivious to the opportunities that were out there for officials, especially female officials. My motivation is currently to be the best official I can be at the World Championship. After this tournament is over, I will re-evaluate my goals to see what changes I need to make to get me to my ultimate goal of making the Olympic Games.”

Rapin started officiating while playing in college.

“I decided to pick up a part-time job to start paying for my graduate studies and I was amazed at how many opportunities there were for female officials,” Rapin said. “After graduating and starting my career as a physical therapist, I continued to attend development camps and participate in other officiating opportunities such as collegiate games and pro women’s hockey leagues.”

All three advise young officials to try officiating, noting that it’s a great way to earn extra money, stay involved in the game, earn important life skills and gain unparalleled personal and professional experiences.

“I always tell people that it’s the best part-time job in the world,” Strong said. “I’ve met some of my best friends through officiating and have been so fortunate to be able to travel the world officiating hockey. Not only has it been an amazing opportunity, it has also helped me in my career with my life. For anyone thinking about signing up, I say, just do it! Have fun with it, stick it out with your first couple years and the opportunities could be limitless!”

Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.