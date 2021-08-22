Level 5 Coaches Symposium Wraps Up In Duluth

“I remember welling up when I first represented the U.S. as an assistant coach of the Hlinka [Gretzky Cup],” he said. “I told myself I would never take the opportunity to represent the U.S. for granted.”

Blashill has three times been at the helm of the U.S. as the bench boss of the U.S. Men’s National Team. He commended the attendees for their commitment to the game.

“If you’re in these chairs, you don’t just come to these symposiums. You’re committed to growing as a coach.”

As the final speaker of the symposium, he wanted to make sure that he conveyed the message that the coaches not only listen to the material, but understand the material and be able to take it back to their organizations and apply it as best they can to their particular situations. He also made sure to emphasize that this is not just about hockey.

“Just remember that we are all trying to prepare our players for life after hockey. It’s about not only growing the kid as a player but growing them as a person.”

As Blashill finished, coaches shook hands, exchanged contact info and began to wrap up. It was clear the connections and impacts made throughout the weekend will spread throughout their organizations and across the country.

And thus ended the 2021 Level 5 Coaches Symposium.