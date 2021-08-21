Mike Sullivan and Natalie Darwitz Bring Extensive Resumes on Stage During Penultimate Day of Level 5 Coaches Symposium

“I was still a player, and my dad sort of twisted my arm to coach two or three times a week,” she said. “I found that coaching helped me as a player and vice versa.”

Darwitz utilized former friends and teammates, including 2019 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Krissy (Wendell) Pohl, via video to provide the attendees with even more insight as to important aspects of coaching. One of the aspects she talked about was coaches having fun.

“The coaches that have fun and want to be out there and get engaged with the players on the ice, those are the ones that help develop passion even more.”

Sullivan began his presentation by thanking the attendees in the crowd for what they do.

“At the NHL level, we get the cream of the crop,” he said. “But they don’t get there without the work that you do to help get them there. So I thank you for that.”

He then went into talking about two books that have impacted him: The Talent Code by Daniel Coyle and The Playmaker’s Advantage by Daniel Peterson and Leonard Zaichowsky. He told the audience that if they buy these two books, that help with understanding skill acquisition, their lives would be changed.

Sullivan also spoke about the “why” when it comes to playing small area games.