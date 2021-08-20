Granato, Hynes & the State of Women's Hockey Highlights Day Two of Level 5

“Girls hockey has come such a long way,” said Fryklund. “Just seeing how girls hockey has changed from when I was playing and now seeing the growth in coaching as well has been huge.”

Bellamy echoed those sentiments from Fryklund.

“When we bring recruits in and ask them who their favorite players are, they often say someone from the U.S. Women’s National Team where it used to be NHL guys,” she said. “It’s great to see.”

All of the members of the discussion had impressive playing careers that transitioned into coaching. But perhaps nobody had a more interesting story than Engstrom.

“I played professionally until I was 35,” she said. “And the last couple of years, I was both a player and a coach, so that was a unique situation. It was really cool to be a part of both sides, but it helped me jump right into coaching after I was done playing.”

The central theme from all of the coaches was just how much the game has grown on the women’s side.

“Its speed, its strength, its skill, goaltending has gotten so much better. It’s been great to see the growth of the [women’s] game over the past decade,” said Bellamy.

“The opportunities that girls have to develop their skills is awesome,” said Fryklund. “You see so much development with these players right now.”

On Saturday, events kick off at 8am again with opening remarks from USA Hockey President, Mike Trimboli. They will also hear from U.S. Olympic Men’s Head Coach Mike Sullivan, three-time Olympic medalist, Natalie Darwitz, and others as the Level 5 Coaches Symposium rolls on.