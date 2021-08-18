USA Hockey Level 5 Coaches Symposium Begins Thursday

Typically held every other year, the USA Hockey Level 5 Coaches Symposium is for coaches seeking to attain their Level 5 coaching certification, the highest offered by USA Hockey. In addition to general sessions, coaches also have the opportunity to explore innovative approaches to coaching through intensive breakout sessions dedicated to 12-and-under and 13-and-over age groups as well as the Bronze and Silver Goalie Clinics.



Among the many highlights of this year's event will be separate panel discussions with the state of Minnesota's NCAA Division I men's and women's coaches; keynote addresses from NHL head coach Jeff Blashill (Detroit), Don Granato (Buffalo), John Hynes (Nashville), and Mike Sullivan (Pittsburgh); and a special panel with college hockey legends Mike Sertich and Dean Blais. Click here for the full schedule of presenters.

NOTES: Previous host sites have included Lake Placid, New York, (2018), St. Louis, Missouri (2016), Las Vegas, Nevada (2014), Washington, D.C. (2012), St. Paul, Minnesota (2009), Rochester, New York (2006) and Grand Rapids, Michigan (2005) … For information on accommodations and to register online, click here.