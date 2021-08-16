Jake Sibell Named Dave Peterson Goalie Of The Year

Jake Sibell believed during his years as a backup goalie that his opportunity would come eventually.

The Isanti, Minn., native understood that it was his responsibility to make sure he was ready to make the most of it when that chance came.

The 21-year-old Niagara University commit never could have imagined he was prepared to produce the season he did when that opportunity finally arrived in 2020-21.

In his first junior season as a No. 1 goalie, Sibell showed just how prepared he was with an incredible performance for the Aberdeen Wings throughout the North American Hockey League season. That effort has resulted in his selection as USA Hockey’s Dave Peterson Goalie of the Year.

“My reaction when I first heard about it was to just be in awe,” Sibell said. “I never thought I’d be able to achieve something like this. It’s just a huge honor.

“I saw the names of the past winners. There are some great names in there, obviously, so to be able to be in the USA Hockey record books is going to be something that I cherish for a while.”