Junior Player of the Year the Latest Award for Steel’s Sean Farrell

The 19-year-old from Hopkinton, Massachusetts, will be able to share more with his family now that he is less than an hour from home. The last four years, including graduating high school, have been spent away as he focused on junior hockey with two years playing for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, followed by two years in Chicago.

“The four years that I was in juniors, we were lucky enough to go home for Christmas every year, so I think at that time of year, everyone gets anxious to be home and see their family and friends,” said Farrell, who boosted his USHL points per game from 0.59 in his first season to 1.91 this past year. “For me personally, having those breaks and being able to go home for a little bit and just relax is huge for keeping the momentum in the season and just staying focused on hockey without getting burned out from being there so long.”

The last of those years featured Farrell producing 72 assists in 53 regular-season games and eight more in eight playoff games. He was the top USHL scorer with 101 points, but did much more.

“It was a significantly different year and I just feel like the level that he played, both on and off the puck was unique,” said Steel coach Brock Sheahan, who described Farrell’s performance as the “best season ever in USHL history.”