Mentor Program “Coaches the Coaches” to Improve Coaching Education Practices

USA Hockey is taking the next step towards improving coaching education throughout the country.

The USA Hockey Coaching Education Program recently held an event at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan, that brought in coaching mentors from across the country as part of a “Mentor Coach Developer” program.

“USA Hockey does a world-class job offering training and support of coaches and this event was an extension of that,” said Andy Shriver of Alexandria, Minnesota. “It speaks volumes when the organization has its top people directly involved with initiatives like this. The staff at USA Hockey is world-class. Being able to work alongside them for a couple days inspires a person to go out and try to emulate a little bit of the professionalism and class that the ADM staff brings to everything they touch.”