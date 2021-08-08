Worth The Wait

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – As the national referee in chief, Dave LaBuda has attended and spoken at hundreds of officiating seminars over the years. Since each session is an essential part of the USA Hockey Officiating Education Program curriculum, officials of various levels of skill and experience are required to attend. As such, the level of enthusiasm and engagement can run the gamut for those in attendance.

But as he looked around the room inside the downtown Marriott hotel this weekend, LaBuda noticed something a little different. Each of the 200 USA Hockey officials who came here this weekend for the Advanced Officiating Symposium was here not because they had to be, they were here because they wanted to be.

“By being here this week you’ve demonstrated your commitment to game,” LaBuda told the officials who came here from 34 states to improve their own skills and their understanding of the game.