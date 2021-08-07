Redrawing The Line

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – As Brian Murphy can attest, there is definitely life after hockey. Or in his case, life after NHL hockey.

When the Dover, N.H., native put away his whistle after 32 years as an NHL linesman, it didn’t take long for him to find his next calling as the supervisor of men’s officials for Hockey East.

“It wasn’t something that I was expecting to happen, it just came about. But it’s just a great opportunity,” said Murphy, who got his start officiating college hockey games while a business major at the University of New Hampshire in the 1980s. “To me Hockey East is one of the best leagues in the world. I just love working there.”