A Look Back With the Founding Father Of Officiating

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The first day of the 2021 Advanced Officiating Symposium was kicking into high gear when long-time NHL linesman Brian Murphy opened a panel discussion on the pros and cons of the four-official system with a simple question to the three panelists: what impact did Mark Rudolph have on them and their careers in the game.

One by one, the three veteran USA Hockey officials, Chris Rooney, Scott Zelkin and Don Adam reminisced about how the pioneer of USA Hockey’s national officiating program not only changed their lives but also shaped the future for all American officials.

Standing in the back of the room, Rudolph quietly stood leaning against the door frame, slightly shaking his head as he mostly stared down at his shoes.

“It brings back a lot of old memories of fun times,” Rudolph said prior to addressing the audience of 200 USA Hockey officials as the keynote speaker to round out the evening. “I hear all these accolades and I wish they would stop because it’s ancient history.”



That may be true but it’s also an important barometer of how far the USA Hockey officiating program has come and the opportunities it’s provided for American officials at the highest levels of the game. And according to those who have benefited from the program, a lot of the credit is placed at the feet of Rudolph.