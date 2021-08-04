Advanced Officiating Symposium Set to Start Friday In Providence

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey will host the second Advanced Officiating Symposium starting Friday (Aug. 6) in Providence, Rhode Island, at the Providence Marriott Downtown Hotel. The sold-out event concludes on Sunday (Aug. 8).

Designed for the top American officials seeking tenured track status, the Advanced Officiating Symposium provides continuing education from some of the top professionals in the game. In addition, participants have the chance to interact with other aspiring officials from throughout the country.

Among the many notables expected to speak are veteran NHL officials Paul Stewart, a member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame; Chris Rooney, and Brian Murphy. Attendees will also hear from Jessica LeClerc, who worked the 2018 Olympic Winter Games and is a prominent volunteer within USA Hockey as the referee-in-chief for the state of Maine, along with Mark Rudolph, one of the architects of the USA Hockey Officiating Education Program.

USA Hockey president Mike Trimboli will also be in attendance.

“We have a terrific lineup of speakers and we’re excited for what I know will be a great three days,” said Matt Leaf, who is in his 27th season as the director of the USA Hockey Officiating Education Program. “On behalf of Dave LaBuda, our national referee-in-chief, and everyone associated with USA Hockey, we look forward to welcoming everyone to Providence.”

For more information on the 2021 USA Hockey Advanced Officiating Symposium, click here.