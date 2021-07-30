Registration Opens Aug. 11 for 2022 USA Hockey/Labatt Blue Pond Hockey National Championships

USA Hockey expects many divisions to sell out within minutes. If your selected division is sold out by the time your completed registration, USA Hockey encourages teams to select the appropriate waitlist and complete the registration.

Registration fee is $700 per team and accepted forms of payment include Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express, as well as Paypal or a checking account.

Rosters are not required on the day of registration, but every player must be currently registered with USA Hockey prior to the start date of the tournament.

The event is filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.