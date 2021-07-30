Registration Opens Aug. 11 for 2022 USA Hockey/Labatt Blue Pond Hockey National Championships

Registration for the 2022 USA Hockey/Labatt Blue Pond Hockey National Championships will open on August 11 at 11 a.m. ET it was announced today by USA Hockey. The tournament will be hosted on Dollar Lake in Eagle River, Wis., from Feb. 11-13, 2022.
“We are so excited to welcome pond hockey players back to the ice this year,” said Inga Grote-Ebbs, Labatt brand director. “We look forward to raising an ice-cold Labatt Blue with all the players and watching the teams compete on beautiful Dollar Lake in Eagle River.”
USA Hockey expects many divisions to sell out within minutes. If your selected division is sold out by the time your completed registration, USA Hockey encourages teams to select the appropriate waitlist and complete the registration.
Registration fee is $700 per team and accepted forms of payment include Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express, as well as Paypal or a checking account.
Rosters are not required on the day of registration, but every player must be currently registered with USA Hockey prior to the start date of the tournament.
The event is filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.