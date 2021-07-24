Two Americans In Top 4 Picks Highlight 2021 NHL Draft for U.S.

After Hughes, the Ottawa Senators selected Tyler Boucher (Haddonfield, N.J.), with the 10th overall pick, while Matt Coronato (Huntington, N.Y.) was chosen by the Calgary Flames with the 13th pick.

The fifth American taken in the first round was Chaz Lucius (Grant, Minn.), selected 18th overall by the Winnipeg Jets, with Mackie Samoskevich (Newton, Conn.) chosen six picks later by the Florida Panthers at number 24.

Seven Americans were drafted in the second round of the NHL Draft, starting with the Detroit Red Wings choice of Shai Buium (San Diego, Calif.) with the 36th overall pick. Josh Doan (Scottsdale, Ariz.) was selected 37th by the Arizona Coyotes, and three picks later, the Carolina Hurricanes took Scott Morrow (Darien, Conn.).

Jack Peart (Grand Rapids, Minn.) was selected 54th overall by the Minnesota Wild, followed by Toronto Maple Leafs pick of Matthew Knies (Phoenix, Ariz.) with the 57th pick. The Pittsburgh Penguins selected Tristan Broz (Bloomington, Minn.) 58th overall, three picks before the Colorado Avalanche chose Sean Behrens (Barrington, Ill.).

Five more Americans were taken in the third round, seven in the fourth, two in the fifth, nine in the sixth and nine in the seventh round.

For a complete list of Americans taken in the 2021 NHL Draft, click here.

NOTES: The 45 players drafted represent 18 different states, including Arizona (3), California (4), Connecticut (2), Florida (1) Illinois (3), Maryland (1), Massachusetts (2), Michigan (5), Minnesota (9), New Hampshire (3), New Jersey (1), New York (3), North Dakota (1), Ohio (1), Pennsylvania (3), Texas (1), Virginia (1), Wisconsin (1) ... Of the 45 Americans drafted, 18 have ties to USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program and 39 have played in the USHL, the only Tier I junior circuit in the U.S. In addition, one player who competed in the NAHL, the only Tier II junior league in the U.S., was chosen ... A total of 26 American players drafted have participated in USA Hockey's annual BioSteel All-American Game and 42 skated in a USA Hockey Player Development Camp … U.S. college players made up five of the top 10 picks for the first time ever … Fourteen of the 45 American players drafted have spent time playing at the U.S. high school/prep level.