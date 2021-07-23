Six Americans Selected in First Round of 2021 NHL Draft

Beniers, who played for the University of Michigan in 2020-21, totaled 10 goals and 14 assists for 24 points in 24 games played. On the international stage, he skated for the 2021 gold medal-winning U.S National Junior Team and also helped Team USA win bronze at the 2021 IIHF Men’s World Championship.

Hughes, who played for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program in 2020-21, joined his brother Jack, who was taken with the first overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Devils. In addition, with brother Quinn chosen seventh by Vancouver in the 2018 NHL Draft, the Hughes brothers became the first trio of brothers in NHL history to all be drafted in the top 10.

After Hughes, the Ottawa Senators selected Tyler Boucher (Haddonfield, N.J.), who spent the 2020-21 season with the NTDP, as the 10th overall pick, while Matt Coronato (Huntington, N.Y.), the USHL’s leading goal scorer in 2020-21 as a member of the Chicago Steel, was selected by the Calgary Flames with the 13th pick.