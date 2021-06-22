USA Hockey Announces Partnership With NCSA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today it has signed a multi-year agreement with Next College Student Athlete to serve as the official recruiting services provider for USA Hockey.

“We’re excited to welcome NCSA,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “Education is a key part of our value system at USA Hockey and NCSA provides resources for student-athletes and their families related to the college recruiting process.”

As USA Hockey’s recruiting partner, NCSA will provide educational tools and resources to high school-age USA Hockey athletes, with the goal of assisting families in navigating the college recruiting process.

Athletes will have the option to create a free NCSA profile when registering with USA Hockey and gain access to NCSA’s online recruiting resources.