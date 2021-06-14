Playing Rules, Diversity, Growth, Olympics/Paralympics Highlight Four-Day USA Hockey Annual Congress

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey’s four-day virtual Annual Congress concluded Saturday (June 12) with the election of Mike Trimboli (Massena, N.Y.) as the organization’s new president; the formalization of the playing rules for the next four seasons (2021-25); and a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, growth and the upcoming Olympics/Paralympics.
“It was a very productive Annual Congress,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “While the pandemic has presented many challenges for us, it’s been inspiring to see the collaboration across all levels of our organization As we invite everyone back to the sport and advance efforts to become more diverse, we will take advantage of the visibility presented in this upcoming Olympic and Paralympic year to grow hockey.
“We welcome Mike Trimboli as our new president and all of our newly elected and re-elected volunteers. On behalf of everyone involved in hockey in our country, I’d also like to thank both Ron DeGregorio and Jim Smith, titans of our organization who have been been at the forefront of building the strong foundation that we enjoy today. Both have served in just about every capacity imaginable within USA Hockey, and while they’ve elected to step aside, we know they’ll still continue to contribute to the sport.”
“I am both honored and humbled to have been elected president,” said Trimboli, who becomes just the sixth president of USA Hockey. “This is a great organization and I look forward to working with our Board, all of the grassroots volunteers in the field, and our dedicated USA Hockey staff as a collective, unified force with the mission to continue moving our sport forward.”
The USA Hockey Board of Directors approved the rulebook for 2021-25. The organization modifies/updates the playing rules on a four-year cycle. Highlights of modifications include:
A full summary of the changes will be available later this month at usahockey.com.
USA Hockey added two new volunteer positions to its coaching and officiating education structure during the Annual Congress, including a coach-in-chief for female development and a referee-in-chief for female development. The two new volunteer positions, appointed by the executive director of USA Hockey, will serve in a lead role in developing and implementing strategies to advance efforts related to recruitment, retention and overall support of females currently involved or interested in becoming involved in coaching and officiating.
At Saturday's (June 12) Board of Directors meeting, the Board:
NOTES: Tributes to Jamie Huntley-Park, who with her husband was tragically killed in a car accident on June 4, took place throughout the Congress. Huntley-Park was one of the top officials in the world … USA Hockey honored several deserving individuals with awards during the course of the Annual Congress, as well as highlighted its Service Award recipients. A full listing can be found here.