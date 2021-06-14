Playing Rules, Diversity, Growth, Olympics/Paralympics Highlight Four-Day USA Hockey Annual Congress

“We welcome Mike Trimboli as our new president and all of our newly elected and re-elected volunteers. On behalf of everyone involved in hockey in our country, I’d also like to thank both Ron DeGregorio and Jim Smith, titans of our organization who have been been at the forefront of building the strong foundation that we enjoy today. Both have served in just about every capacity imaginable within USA Hockey, and while they’ve elected to step aside, we know they’ll still continue to contribute to the sport.”

“I am both honored and humbled to have been elected president,” said Trimboli, who becomes just the sixth president of USA Hockey. “This is a great organization and I look forward to working with our Board, all of the grassroots volunteers in the field, and our dedicated USA Hockey staff as a collective, unified force with the mission to continue moving our sport forward.”