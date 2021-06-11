Harvard’s Katey Stone Receives Distinguished Achievement Award

Harvard women’s hockey coach Katey Stone has done it all in the women’s hockey game.

Now, she’s being recognized for her accomplishments with the USA Hockey Distinguished Achievement Award, presented annually since 1991 to a United States citizen who has made hockey his or her profession with outstanding contributions, on or off the ice, to the sport in America.

“When you look back at all the things she’s done, she still has that great passion for the game,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “She’s coached at every level imaginable … she’s coached in the Olympic gold-medal game, she’s coached national championship games, and she’s still 100% committed to making things better for our sport. She still has that passion and drive to be successful and make an impact.”

Stone, who has coached at Harvard since the 1994-95 season, has amassed 494 wins in 27 seasons. She has also coached 24 All-America selections, six winners of the Patty Kazmaier Award — presented annually to the top women’s college hockey player in the nation — and 13 Olympians.

Angela Ruggiero was a four-time All-American under Stone at Harvard, who became the first defenseman to ever win the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2004. Ruggiero, who won an Olympic gold medal in 1998, is a four-time Olympic medalist and was voted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015.