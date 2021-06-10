USA Hockey Announces New Positions To Focus On Development of Female Coaches and Officials

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey today announced two new volunteer positions to its coaching and officiating education structure, including a coach-in-chief for female development and a referee-in-chief for female development.

“As our game continues to move forward, we’re excited about having someone at the national level focused on the development and evolution of female coaches and officials,” said Jim Smith, president of USA Hockey. “It’s been great to see the progress we’ve made and this is another step forward as we look to the future.”

Smith noted the two new volunteer positions will be filled through the coaching education and officiating education sections of USA Hockey and will serve in a lead role in developing and implementing strategies to advance efforts related to recruitment, retention and overall support of females currently involved or interested in becoming involved in coaching and officiating.

“We would like to see more females continue to be involved in our game in all capacities, and in particular through coaching and officiating,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “Creating female representation in these new positions is a real positive and will be a difference maker.”