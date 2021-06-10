Cole Caufield Named Jim Johannson College Player of the Year

Cole Caufield suited up for his third NHL playoff game with his Montreal Canadiens facing elimination down 3-1 in the opening-round series. He then found himself on the ice in a Game 5 overtime with teammate Nick Suzuki.

The two passed the puck back and forth, rushing the goal all alone. Caufield had a chance for the shot in tight, but instead, he passed the puck one more time, leaving Suzuki to score the winner 59 seconds into overtime.

If this was a year ago in Caufield’s hockey journey, University of Wisconsin men’s hockey coach Tony Granato said he could see Caufield taking the shot himself with a “gimme the puck, I’ll put it in the net” goal scorer’s mentality.

“I think he’s starting to go above and beyond just being a goal scorer,” Granato said. “That goes along with the theme of figuring out how to be a better teammate, figuring out how to help [his] teammates become better.”

For all that and more, Caufield was named the 2021 Jim Johannson College Player of the Year, presented by Bauer. The honor means a lot to Caufield, his family and his Wisconsin hockey program, he said.

“I think last year was big for our program as a whole, just getting back on the map,” Caufield said. “I’m really appreciative and honored to have received this award.”