Northeastern Netminder Aerin Frankel Named Bob Allen Women’s Player of the Year

Playing in the midst of a pandemic, Northeastern University goaltender Aerin Frankel and her teammates finished the year making history at the program’s first Frozen Four. For Frankel, she was simply grateful to play.

“I think just being able to play was incredible,” Frankel said. “And I think we took advantage of that and just being grateful every time we had the chance to get on the ice, whether it was practice together, play games and compete was just an honor.

“I appreciated it more this year than I ever have before, given that other teams weren’t competing.”

Frankel was named the 2021 Bob Allen Women’s Player of the Year, an award that annually recognizes the accomplishments of an outstanding women’s hockey player from the United States. It’s named in honor of the late Allen, an ardent supporter of women’s hockey in his career. Frankel said she is honored to receive the award.

“I think it’s such an incredible award named after such an incredible person,” Frankel said. “As I learned more about Bob Allen, he’s just truly had such an impact on the women’s game, and there’s just been so many elite players that have come before me.”