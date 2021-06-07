Adult Member of the Year Emil Ludy Still “Having a Good Time All the Time” in Hockey

Emil Ludy is used to being the oldest hockey player on the ice.

However, two years ago when he played for the United States team against Canada in the annual Canada 150 Cup, Ludy was the second-youngest player on the team. The team is comprised of players who are over 80 years old or turn 80 that year.

As the second-youngest player on the team, the 79-year-old Ludy had a little extra pep in his step. That’s saying a lot, because Ludy has the energy level of a 25-year-old.

Now a spry 81 years young, Ludy lets hockey fuel his everyday life. He still skates a couple times a week during the winter and organizes multiple teams to compete in as many USA Hockey tournaments around the country as possible.

Ludy, who lives in Wheaton, Illinois, played in an A division men’s league with his kids and grandkids until he was 71. But that, unfortunately, had to stop. While traveling to a hockey tournament, Ludy suffered a blood clot and ensuing pulmonary embolism.