“Tireless Volunteer” Joe Eppolito Earns Walter Yaciuk Award

If there is a large youth hockey event going on around the state of New York, chances are Joe Eppolito played an integral role in getting it set up.

For the last 27 years, Eppolito has worn many hats at the state level as well as nationally with USA Hockey. His capacities have included being a longtime high school coach, New York State Amateur Hockey Association (NYSAHA) board member, USA Hockey district director, national tournament committee member and many more.

A former teacher, Eppolito is big into helping hockey players and coaches hone their skills. That led to his role with USA Hockey’s Coaching Education Program (CEP).

For all of his tireless volunteer work on and off the ice, specifically within the CEP, Eppolito was named the 2021 Walter Yaciuk Award winner.

“I was honored and humbled and more than anything else surprised and a little shocked,” said Eppolito, who isn’t one to talk about himself and his achievements.