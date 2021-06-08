Dr. Dave Crandell Honored with USA Hockey Excellence in Safety Award

Dr. Dave Crandell has always had a passion for helping disabled athletes.

For the last 21 years, he’s volunteered his time for USA Hockey to play an integral role in making sure these athletes get the best medical care and are able to chase their dreams on the ice.

Crandell, who is an assistant professor in the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation at the Harvard Medical School at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Boston and the Massachusetts General Hospital, has split time over the years between the amputee and sled hockey disciplines. Crandell also serves as medical director for the Limb Restoration and Adaptive Sports Program

“Trying to advocate for disabled players to play, but at the same time wanting to make sure everybody stays safe; I thought it was a good match,” Crandell said. “That’s actually worked pretty well for over 17 years.”

In 2000, Crandell helped develop opportunities for amputees to play stand up hockey by founding the American Amputee Hockey Association.

For his outstanding contributions to USA Hockey and many years of continued service to make hockey a safer game, Crandell has been recognized as the recipient of the USA Hockey Excellence in Safety Award.