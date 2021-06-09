Chet Stewart Award Winner Bob Hayden Has Long History of Advancing Officiating

In his 51 years involved in various capacities of officiating, Bob Hayden has had two mentors.

One of those mentors — who became a friend — happened to be the late pioneer and USA Hockey national referee-in-chief Chet Stewart.

So, when Hayden was chosen as the 2021 USA Hockey Chet Stewart Award winner, it was dear to his heart.

“I’m probably one of the few people who’ve gotten this award that actually knew Chet up close and personal,” Hayden said. “I thought the world of him and a lot of people did. So, when you win this award, you think of who it’s named after, and I don’t know how I can put that into words. It’s a man I’ve admired throughout my involvement with hockey.”

In a lot of respects, Hayden followed in Stewart’s big footsteps. In the early 1980s, Stewart was the president of the National Ice Hockey Officials Association. At the end of the decade, Hayden took over that role. When Stewart announced he was stepping down as the USA Hockey national referee-in-chief, Hayden was named his successor.