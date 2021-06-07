Dedication to Hockey a Family Affair for Adult Player of the Year Tiffany Juha

Every Tuesday night, the Juha family rents ice out at the Fort Myers (Florida) Skatium.

Dad Bob and mom Melanie are out on the ice with their three adult kids: Justin, Tiffany and Mindy. Friends are invited to the weekly scrimmage/pickup game, and the adults have a lot of fun on and off the ice.

One big reason Tiffany has been skating for the last 27 years is because she enjoys that activity with her tight-knit family.

“Honestly, I think it’s the only reason I still play,” Tiffany said. “It is fun.”

Those weekly skates aren’t the only time the Juhas hit the rink together. Tiffany and twin sister, Mindy, whose last name is Kackley, usually play on the same team as their mom. Even after two knee replacements, Melanie is still skating around with her daughters. The ladies play on the Gulf Coast Seagals in the Florida Women’s Hockey League (FWHL), and dad just so happens to coach the team.

Tiffany has always had a close relationship with her family, noted her college hockey coach at California University of Pennsylvania, Dave Yanko.