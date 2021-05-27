Volunteerism Shines Through Hockey Humanitarian Award Winner Delaney Wolf

Wolf carried a 4.0 grade-point average and a double major in biochemistry and Spanish. She was not just a student-athlete, she was the team captain at Saint Mary’s, and also participated in about a dozen extracurricular and volunteer organizations.

“Service looks good on a resume, but really, it looks good on you as a person if you believe in it,” Wolf said. “Getting out there, trying different things and being involved is really important. The hardest part is starting. Once you start, and if you find out that you love it, you’re going to want to go. There are so many opportunities out there to help people, and there’s something for everybody to love and put their heart into.”

Volunteering started in high school for Wolf through church groups or high school clubs. Once Wolf arrived at Saint Mary’s, the Bismarck, North Dakota, native knew her interests, so she was able to reach out and create connections in college.

“I came to college and I didn’t know anybody on campus,” Wolf said. “Since being here, and getting involved, and being connected with the community, it has allowed me to create a new home. Giving back is a great way to build that connection and relationships.”

Wolf became a biochemistry major because she eventually wants to attend medical school. Wolf is a Spanish major because she enjoys a challenge and personal growth. Spanish doesn’t quite come as naturally to Wolf as science, but that’s part of the fun.

“Biochemistry and Spanish are so different, but that’s what I like about it,” Wolf said. “Science makes sense, it’s something I really love and it’s something that has always come easily for me. It’s always changing and you’re always learning. Spanish is different because learning a language is a different way of looking at things and it’s taught me to appreciate people and other cultures, and realize that the world is a lot bigger than the one I’m living in.”

In addition to her hockey schedule, Wolf has tutored students, mentored youth hockey players, volunteered with the Humane Society and worked with the local warming center. She also participated in the biology club, concert band, physics club, chemistry club, outdoor leadership, student leadership and volunteered at a senior living center.

Wolf has particularly enjoyed tutoring Spanish immersion students.