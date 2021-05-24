USA Hockey Announces Multi-Year Partnership With AAA Club Alliance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today a multi-year partnership with AAA Club Alliance Inc., designating AAA as the official travel provider of USA Hockey and also making AAA an official partner of USA Hockey.

“It’s great to welcome AAA to our corporate partner family,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “There is plenty of travel that takes place within our hockey family and we’re excited to have a partner with the reputation of AAA to contribute to helping make travel easy and seamless for those involved in our sport.”

The partnership also includes AAA Club Alliance being involved as a presenting sponsor at designated Rivalry Series games between the U.S. and Canadian women’s national teams during the term of the agreement.