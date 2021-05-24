USA Hockey Announces Multi-Year Partnership With AAA Club Alliance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today a multi-year partnership with AAA Club Alliance Inc., designating AAA as the official travel provider of USA Hockey and also making AAA an official partner of USA Hockey.
“It’s great to welcome AAA to our corporate partner family,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “There is plenty of travel that takes place within our hockey family and we’re excited to have a partner with the reputation of AAA to contribute to helping make travel easy and seamless for those involved in our sport.”
The partnership also includes AAA Club Alliance being involved as a presenting sponsor at designated Rivalry Series games between the U.S. and Canadian women’s national teams during the term of the agreement.
“We are excited to partner with USA Hockey for all of their travel needs,” said Scott Lugar, chief marketing officer at AAA Club Alliance. “Supporting our members and providing travel solutions to our partners is what we do every single day at AAA. Being able to assist athletes of all ages and their families as they chase their dreams is an honor and we will be here to assist them for years to come.”
AAA will also have visibility through various USA Hockey digital channels, including title sponsorship of a video series highlighting what life is like “on the road” at various levels of the game.
USA Hockey, established on October 29, 1937, and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the foundation for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders, sometimes Olympic or Paralympic heroes; and connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers that span all 50 states. The National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usahockey.com.
AAA provides automotive, travel, and insurance services to more than 62 million members nationwide. AAA Club Alliance is a member club affiliated with the AAA national federation and serves more than six million members in Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, DC. AAA advocates for the safety and mobility of its members and has been committed to outstanding road service for more than 100 years. AAA is a non-stock, membership corporation working on behalf of motorists, who can map a route, access a COVID travel restriction map, find local gas prices and electric vehicle charging stations, discover discounts, book a hotel, and track their roadside assistance service with the AAA Mobile app (AAA.com/mobile) for iPhone, iPad and Android. For more information on joining or renewing a Membership, visit www.AAA.com.