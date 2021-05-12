Michael Reedy Named 24th Brian Fishman Fellow

The Brian Fishman Fellowship is awarded annually to an outstanding college graduate pursuing a career in athletic communications. It was established in 1999 in honor of the late Brian Fishman, who served as the manager of communications and marketing for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.

“I would like to thank the Fishman family along with USA Hockey for selecting me to carry on Brian’s legacy,” said Reedy. “I am beyond excited to work within a sport I am extremely passionate about and for the opportunity to work for a prestigious organization like USA Hockey.”

Reedy’s responsibilities with USA Hockey will include assisting with various media and public relations projects; social/digital media; content creation, including for USA Hockey Magazine; and event coverage.