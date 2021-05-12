Michael Reedy Named 24th Brian Fishman Fellow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Michael Reedy (West Dundee, Ill.) has been named the 24th recipient of the Brian Fishman Fellowship, it was announced today by USA Hockey. Reedy’s experience will include 12 months in the communications division at USA Hockey’s national office in Colorado Springs, Colorado, beginning in late June, with the second 12 months of the fellowship spent in the communications department at USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program and USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan.
The Brian Fishman Fellowship is awarded annually to an outstanding college graduate pursuing a career in athletic communications. It was established in 1999 in honor of the late Brian Fishman, who served as the manager of communications and marketing for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.
“I would like to thank the Fishman family along with USA Hockey for selecting me to carry on Brian’s legacy,” said Reedy. “I am beyond excited to work within a sport I am extremely passionate about and for the opportunity to work for a prestigious organization like USA Hockey.”
Reedy’s responsibilities with USA Hockey will include assisting with various media and public relations projects; social/digital media; content creation, including for USA Hockey Magazine; and event coverage.
This past year, Reedy worked at Valdosta State University as the athletic communications graduate assistant. At VSU, he was the primary contact for five NCAA Division II sports where he gained experience designing, writing, and editing various communication materials for the athletic website and social media.
Reedy is a 2020 graduate of Ferris State University where he earned his undergraduate degree in sports communication. While at FSU, he worked in the athletic communications office and also served as an on-ice hockey reporter and color commentator for the university’s hockey program.
In addition, Reedy has served as a video and media production intern for the Kalamazoo Growlers along with a sports reporter for the Ferris State Torch.
Reedy will begin his duties the last week of June.
NOTES: Reedy will become the 24th Brian Fishman Fellow. Sidney Binger (Mason, Mich./Michigan State University) will begin her second year of the fellowship at USA Hockey's National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Michigan, in July ... Previous Brian Fishman Interns include (most recent listed first): Maddy Schachte (Madison, Wis./University of Wisconsin), Chris Krenn (Tampa, Fla./University of South Florida), Sydney Blackman (Phoenix, Ariz./Arizona State University), Laurel Young (Petoskey, Mich./Michigan State University), Pat Durant (Norfolk, N.Y./Ohio University), Alyssa Girardi (Dearborn, Mich./Michigan State University), Jasmine Grotto (Alpena, Mich./Wayne State University), Zack Friedli (Rochester, Minn./University of Minnesota Duluth), Brian Smith (Woburn, Mass./Boston College), Alex DiFilippo (East Tawas, Mich./Michigan State University), Caryn Switaj (Farmington Hills, Mich./Boston College), Matt Caracappa (Randolph, N.J./Penn State University), Carly Peters (Bloomington, Minn./Syracuse University), Chris Peters (Chicago, Ill./Iowa State University), Craig Stancher (Calumet, Mich./Michigan Tech University), Alex Clark (Glenview, Ill./Colgate University), Christy Jeffries (White Lake, Mich./Boston University), Caitlin Lazaro (Effingham, N.H./University of New Hampshire), Seth Cole (Blue Hill, Maine/St. Michael's College), Yariv Amir (Plainsboro, N.J./Colgate University), Cassy Maxton (Vandalia, Ohio/Miami University) and Jennifer Dame (St. Louis Park, Minn./St. Cloud State University).