Former Pro Jocelyn Langlois Squeezes in Adult Nationals Between Coaching Youth Hockey

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Jocelyn Langlois has many great memories from playing in four professional leagues on two continents, but nothing compares to the rewards when it comes to coaching his 10-year-old son, Bryce.

This past season Langlois coached Bryce’s 10U team within the Carolina Junior Hurricanes program. He will move up the youth coaching ladder as the younger Langlois moves up in age bracket. Father and son completed their third season together in March.

“First and foremost, he is enjoying the sport,” said Langlois, who was in Wesley Chapel with the North Carolina Eagles 40-plus team that went undefeated at the Labatt Blue/USA Hockey Adult Men’s National Championships. “I am able to coach him and teach what I know. He is really receptive and really enjoys it. He listens, works hard and I love being able to teach him while he is on a team that he enjoys being a part of. I love it.”

It is part of Langlois’ desire to give back to the sport that he has enjoyed and been fortunate enough to have a wonderful and lengthy career in. The enjoyment factor is a key component to the message he delivers to the kids and parents.

“My message to the kids is to work hard, enjoy it and have fun,” he said. “It is not a sprint, it’s a marathon. It’s about making sure there is proper training and development. The more young kids play, the better, but you do need to take a break. So, after your spring season and your tryouts, take a little time off. [Parents should] get the kids to play another sport, then you can get excited to start the new season in August. It gets grueling, so it is important to take some time off.”