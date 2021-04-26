skip navigation

Americans Selected to Officiate International Events During the 2020-21 Season

By USA Hockey, 04/26/21, 9:59AM MDT

21 American officials named to the IIHF championships

USA Hockey announced today that 21 American officials have been selected to serve as referees or linesmen for International Ice Hockey Federation world championships in 2020-21.

Of the 21 Americans chosen to officiate during the upcoming season, nine have previous experience working in top-level IIHF events while 12 have received their first IIHF assignment.

The eight Americans originally assigned to officiate the IIHF Women’s World Championship in Canada from May 6-16, which is no longer being held due to local government restrictions, remain eligible to officiate the re-scheduled event. Many of those officials have been assigned to work the Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championships.

Please see below for the full list of officials.

NAME EVENT LOCATION HOMETOWN
Kevin Briganti U18 Men's World Championship Dallas, Texas, USA Newington, Conn.
Nicholas Briganti U18 Men's World Championship Dallas, Texas, USA Newington, Conn.
Jake Davis U18 Men's World Championship Dallas, Texas, USA New Boston, Mich.
Sean Fernandez U18 Men's World Championship Dallas, Texas, USA West Bloomfield, Mich.
William Hancock U18 Men's World Championship Dallas, Texas, USA Lake Villa, Ill.
Sean MacFarlane U18 Men's World Championship Dallas, Texas, USA Otis Orchards, Wa.
Jake Rekucki U18 Men's World Championship Dallas, Texas, USA Grand Rapids, Mich.
Stephen Reneau U18 Men's World Championship Dallas, Texas, USA Overland Park, Kan.
Patrick Richardson U18 Men's World Championship Dallas, Texas, USA Middleville, Mich.
Peter Schlittenhardt U18 Men's World Championship Dallas, Texas, USA South Plainfield, N.J.
Andrew Wilk U18 Men's World Championship Dallas, Texas, USA Santa Rosa Valley, Calif.
Kelly Cooke Women's World Championship Halifax, CANADA Brighton, Mass.
Kendall Hanley Women's World Championship Halifax, CANADA Minneapolis, Minn.
Jamie Huntley-Park Women's World Championship Halifax, CANADA Escondido, Calif.
Chelsea Rapin Women's World Championship Halifax, CANADA Essex Junction, Vt.
Jackie Spresser Women's World Championship Halifax, CANADA Thornton, Colo.
Sara Strong Women's World Championship Halifax, CANADA Rockford, Mich.
Jestina Vichorek Women's World Championship Halifax, CANADA Esko, Minn.
Mackenzie Welter Women's World Championship Halifax, CANADA Rome, N.Y.
Andrew Bruggeman Men's World Championship Riga, LATVIA North Mankato, Minn.
Brian Oliver Men's World Championship Riga, LATVIA Rochester, N.Y.

