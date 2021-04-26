Americans Selected to Officiate International Events During the 2020-21 Season

USA Hockey announced today that 21 American officials have been selected to serve as referees or linesmen for International Ice Hockey Federation world championships in 2020-21.
Of the 21 Americans chosen to officiate during the upcoming season, nine have previous experience working in top-level IIHF events while 12 have received their first IIHF assignment.
The eight Americans originally assigned to officiate the IIHF Women’s World Championship in Canada from May 6-16, which is no longer being held due to local government restrictions, remain eligible to officiate the re-scheduled event. Many of those officials have been assigned to work the Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championships.
Please see below for the full list of officials.
|NAME
|EVENT
|LOCATION
|HOMETOWN
|Kevin Briganti
|U18 Men's World Championship
|Dallas, Texas, USA
|Newington, Conn.
|Nicholas Briganti
|U18 Men's World Championship
|Dallas, Texas, USA
|Newington, Conn.
|Jake Davis
|U18 Men's World Championship
|Dallas, Texas, USA
|New Boston, Mich.
|Sean Fernandez
|U18 Men's World Championship
|Dallas, Texas, USA
|West Bloomfield, Mich.
|William Hancock
|U18 Men's World Championship
|Dallas, Texas, USA
|Lake Villa, Ill.
|Sean MacFarlane
|U18 Men's World Championship
|Dallas, Texas, USA
|Otis Orchards, Wa.
|Jake Rekucki
|U18 Men's World Championship
|Dallas, Texas, USA
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|Stephen Reneau
|U18 Men's World Championship
|Dallas, Texas, USA
|Overland Park, Kan.
|Patrick Richardson
|U18 Men's World Championship
|Dallas, Texas, USA
|Middleville, Mich.
|Peter Schlittenhardt
|U18 Men's World Championship
|Dallas, Texas, USA
|South Plainfield, N.J.
|Andrew Wilk
|U18 Men's World Championship
|Dallas, Texas, USA
|Santa Rosa Valley, Calif.
|Kelly Cooke
|Women's World Championship
|Halifax, CANADA
|Brighton, Mass.
|Kendall Hanley
|Women's World Championship
|Halifax, CANADA
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|Jamie Huntley-Park
|Women's World Championship
|Halifax, CANADA
|Escondido, Calif.
|Chelsea Rapin
|Women's World Championship
|Halifax, CANADA
|Essex Junction, Vt.
|Jackie Spresser
|Women's World Championship
|Halifax, CANADA
|Thornton, Colo.
|Sara Strong
|Women's World Championship
|Halifax, CANADA
|Rockford, Mich.
|Jestina Vichorek
|Women's World Championship
|Halifax, CANADA
|Esko, Minn.
|Mackenzie Welter
|Women's World Championship
|Halifax, CANADA
|Rome, N.Y.
|Andrew Bruggeman
|Men's World Championship
|Riga, LATVIA
|North Mankato, Minn.
|Brian Oliver
|Men's World Championship
|Riga, LATVIA
|Rochester, N.Y.