Americans Selected to Officiate International Events During the 2020-21 Season

USA Hockey announced today that 21 American officials have been selected to serve as referees or linesmen for International Ice Hockey Federation world championships in 2020-21.

Of the 21 Americans chosen to officiate during the upcoming season, nine have previous experience working in top-level IIHF events while 12 have received their first IIHF assignment.

The eight Americans originally assigned to officiate the IIHF Women’s World Championship in Canada from May 6-16, which is no longer being held due to local government restrictions, remain eligible to officiate the re-scheduled event. Many of those officials have been assigned to work the Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championships.

Please see below for the full list of officials.