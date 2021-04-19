Champions Crowned at Labatt Blue Men's National Championships

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Teams from across the country have been crowned 2021 USA Hockey National Champions. Five different states were represented in the 2021 Labatt Blue Adult Men's National Championships, including five teams from Minnesota. Full champions list featured below.

The Labatt Blue Adult Women's National Championships are set to begin Thursday (April 22) in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

All total, more than 4,000 players are competing for top American honors between now and early May across all USA Hockey National Championships.

USA Hockey will provide news stories, scoring, stats, standings and photos from all tournaments at USAHockey.com/adultnationals.