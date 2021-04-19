skip navigation

Champions Crowned at Labatt Blue Men's National Championships

By USA Hockey, 04/19/21, 4:15PM MDT

Women's Championships Drop Puck This Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Teams from across the country have been crowned 2021 USA Hockey National Champions. Five different states were represented in the 2021 Labatt Blue Adult Men's National Championships, including five teams from Minnesota. Full champions list featured below.

The Labatt Blue Adult Women's National Championships are set to begin Thursday (April 22) in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

All total, more than 4,000 players are competing for top American honors between now and early May across all USA Hockey National Championships. 

USA Hockey will provide news stories, scoring, stats, standings and photos from all tournaments at USAHockey.com/adultnationals.  

2021 USA Hockey National Champions

Classification Host Site Champion Final Score
Men's 40+ Tier I Wesley Chapel, Florida NC Eagles (N.C.) 3-0
Men's 50+ Tier I Wesley Chapel, Florida Heartland Hockey (Minn.) 2-0
Men's 50+ Tier II Wesley Chapel, Florida Labatts (Fla.) 2-0
Men's 50+ Tier III Wesley Chapel, Florida New York Chicken Hawks (N.Y.) 5-2
Men's 50+ Tier IV Wesley Chapel, Florida Wisconsin Raiders (Wis.) 7-5
Men's 60+ Tier I Wesley Chapel, Florida Heartland Hockey (Minn.) 5-1
Men's 60+ Tier II Wesley Chapel, Florida Labatts (Fla.) 3-2, OT
Men's 60+ Tier III Wesley Chapel, Florida Metro Merchants (Minn.) 4-1
Men's 70+ Tier I Wesley Chapel, Florida Byfuglien Trucking (Minn.) 3-2
Men's 70+ Tier II Wesley Chapel, Florida Minnesota Old Timers (Minn.) 5-0

