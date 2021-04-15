Slync.io Added As Sponsor Of 2021 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Slync.io, a worldwide leader in logistics automation, will be a sponsor of the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation U18 Men’s World Championship set to take place in Frisco and Plano, Texas, from April 26-May 6, it was announced today by USA Hockey and the Dallas Stars.

Slync.io, with company headquarters in Dallas, will be featured on the helmets and jerseys of all Team USA players throughout the event and will also have visibility through in-ice and dasher board signage at the tournament.

The 2021 IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship includes the best men’s players in the world under the age of 18 from 10 different nations, many who will go on to play in the NHL. Team USA has medaled in a record 16 straight tournaments.