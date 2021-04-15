Slync.io Added As Sponsor Of 2021 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Slync.io, a worldwide leader in logistics automation, will be a sponsor of the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation U18 Men’s World Championship set to take place in Frisco and Plano, Texas, from April 26-May 6, it was announced today by USA Hockey and the Dallas Stars.
Slync.io, with company headquarters in Dallas, will be featured on the helmets and jerseys of all Team USA players throughout the event and will also have visibility through in-ice and dasher board signage at the tournament.
The 2021 IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship includes the best men’s players in the world under the age of 18 from 10 different nations, many who will go on to play in the NHL. Team USA has medaled in a record 16 straight tournaments.
“It’s great to have Slync.io part of the U18 Men’s Worlds,” said Tony Driscoll, assistant executive director of USA Hockey for marketing, events and communications. “Much like Slync.io, this tournament represents worldwide excellence and features the best of the best.”
"We are excited to support the next generation of IIHF and USA Hockey players,” said Chris Kirchner, CEO, chairman and co-founder of Slync.io. “As a company focused on driving better logistics outcomes globally, Slync.io recognizes the incredible opportunity this tournament provides for these athletes to interact, compete, and learn from their peers on a global scale."
ABOUT USA HOCKEY
USA Hockey, established on October 29, 1937, and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the foundation for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders, sometimes Olympic heroes; and connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers that span all 50 states. The National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usahockey.com.
ABOUT SLYNC.IO
Slync.io is a SaaS operating platform for global shippers and logistics service providers that delivers higher productivity and process efficiency through intelligent automation. Logistics Orchestration® is an end-to-end service offering that revolutionizes costly back-office processes in global logistics operations. Slync.io connects disparate systems, ingests structured and unstructured datasets, orchestrates teams, and automates processes seamlessly together delivering unprecedented levels of efficiency for logisticians. Connect with us by visiting www.slync.io or following us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.