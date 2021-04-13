Aberdeen’s Jake Sibell Makes Most of Final Junior Hockey Season

Jake Sibell has made a point of spending more time at the rink in his final year of junior hockey. As a 21-year old, Sibell ages out of junior hockey and can continue his hockey career in college hockey.

Sibell’s play for the Aberdeen Wings has also given him more game time in net than any other goalie in the North American Hockey League, and has helped the Wings climb to the stop of the standings.

“It’s the last year, so you have to enjoy it,” Sibell said. “I’ve been trying to stick around the rink more after practice and have fun with the guys and with the practices and workouts and everything that goes with junior hockey.”

Game nights have been particularly enjoyable in Aberdeen.

Playing minutes is just one statistic in which Sibell leads the NAHL. The 21-year-old Niagara University commit from Isanti, Minnesota, has massive leads in wins, shutouts, goals against average and winning percentage.

The Wings, who are 41-3-0-1 and have clinched the Central Division title. Coach and General Manager Scott Langer appreciates being able to comfortably count on Sibell being ready when needed.