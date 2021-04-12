USA Hockey Announces Inaugural Blind Hockey Classic

USA Hockey announced today that the inaugural USA Hockey Blind Hockey Classic will take place Oct, 22-24, 2021, at the Centene Community Ice Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

One of the fastest growing segments of disabled hockey, blind hockey features an adapted puck that makes noise and is both bigger and slower than a traditional puck. Players’ levels of vision range from legally blind – approximately 10 percent vision or less – to totally blind.

Custom three foot high nets are used rather than the traditional four foot nets to keep the puck low to the ice so it can make noise and be tracked aurally.

Teams must complete one pass in the attacking zone prior to being able to score. This provides both the low vision defense and the goalie an extra opportunity to track the puck. An on-ice official uses a different whistle to indicate that a pass has been completed and the attacking team is eligible to score.