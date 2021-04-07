USA Hockey To Use Clear2Play For IIHF U18 Men's World Championship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today it will utilize Clear2Play as an important part of its safety efforts associated with hosting the International Ice Hockey Federation U18 Men’s World Championship, set for April 26-May 6 in Frisco and Plano, Texas.
The Clear2Play app will be utilized to manage and confirm health and safety protocols are followed by athletes, team staff and personnel associated with the tournament.
The event, being staged in the United States for just the third time, features the best men’s players under the age of 18 from 10 nations across the world, including the U.S., Canada, Sweden, Finland, Russia, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Latvia, Germany and Belarus.
“We’re fortunate to have the secure technology provided through Clear2Play to help us manage the health, safety and well-being of those involved with the tournament,” said Tony Driscoll, assistant executive director of marketing, communications and events for USA Hockey. “We’re looking forward to a great championship where fans can watch the next generation of players we’ll soon see in the NHL.”
Fans have the opportunity to attend games at Comerica Center in Frisco where preliminary round games in Group B -- featuring the U.S., Russia, Finland, Czech Republic and Germany -- will be contested. Comerica Center will also host two quarterfinal games, two semifinal contests and the bronze and gold-medal games. Ticket information is available here.
Due to tournament protocols, fans will not be permitted for games at Children’s Health StarCenter in Plano.
NOTES: The United States has medaled in the IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship an unprecedented 16 straight times, including a record 10 gold-medal performances. The U.S. will be looking to win gold for the first time since 2017 … The IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship has been held in the United States on two previous occasions – 2009 in Fargo, North Dakota, and Moorhead, Minnesota; and 2016 in Grand Forks, North Dakota.