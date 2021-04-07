USA Hockey To Use Clear2Play For IIHF U18 Men's World Championship

Fans have the opportunity to attend games at Comerica Center in Frisco where preliminary round games in Group B -- featuring the U.S., Russia, Finland, Czech Republic and Germany -- will be contested. Comerica Center will also host two quarterfinal games, two semifinal contests and the bronze and gold-medal games. Ticket information is available here.

Due to tournament protocols, fans will not be permitted for games at Children’s Health StarCenter in Plano.

NOTES: The United States has medaled in the IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship an unprecedented 16 straight times, including a record 10 gold-medal performances. The U.S. will be looking to win gold for the first time since 2017 … The IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship has been held in the United States on two previous occasions – 2009 in Fargo, North Dakota, and Moorhead, Minnesota; and 2016 in Grand Forks, North Dakota.