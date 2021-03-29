ASU’s Johnny Walker Puts Trying 2020-21 Behind Him with Return for Fifth Season

Whether it’s supplying offense for his teammates or quenching the thirst of his roommates, Arizona State University’s Johnny Walker has been the go-to guy.

Not long before becoming ASU’s all-time leading goal-getter, he was the one often tasked with filling up the water pitcher at home. So much so that he lightheartedly called the chore his hobby in his bio for the athletic program’s website.

“Our outstanding joke among my roommates was that nobody filled it up,” said the proud Phoenix native, thinking back to his freshman year.

But of course, somebody eventually stepped up, and everyone remembers it being him.

“I wouldn’t say I did it more than anybody else, I would just say I took credit for it when it was taken care of.”

Whenever that happened, he implicitly did it unassisted. Conversely, of his 64 goals in four years and counting as a Sun Devil, Walker is happy to spread that credit around.

“I don’t think about that stuff too much,” he said. “It was the teams that we had. The guys that I played with made it very easy to score goals.